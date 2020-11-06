Elite force not to be used for unnecessary duties: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday said that Elite force was a modern trained and specialised operational force of the Punjab Police Department which could only be used in the field during operations to eliminate terrorists and criminal elements.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs of the Elite force at the Central Police Office here.

He said that the professional training provided to the Elite force was the best combination of physical, mental and moral training due to which the personnel of the Elite had always thwarted intentions of terrorists and criminal elements while performing their duties.

The services and capabilities of expert instructors of modern policing and crime fighting should be fully utilised to maintain and further upgrade the quality of the department.

He said that in view of the threat of terrorism, a series of training workshops and exercises should be held to improve the training and response rate of the Elite force, while matters related to development and welfare of Elite personnel should be resolved.

During the meeting, Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar briefed the IG Punjab about the overall performance of the Elite force and other programmes on which the IG Punjab issued orders for further improvement in professional affairs of the force and Special Operations Unit.

During the briefing, Additional IG Elite Farooq Mazhar said that the Elite force personnel were being provided with the best training and all possible facilities in accordance with modern sciences and latest methods so that they can perform their duties in the field responsibly, with great skill and excellence.

He said that during the training, Elite personnel have access to the best environment, accommodation and other facilities as per the principles of hygiene while regular monitoring of all matters was also ensured as per the training schedule.

The IGP directed the Elite force and Special Operations Unit to keep their morale high and enhance the reputation of the department by discharging every responsibility assigned by the department with diligence, professionalism and honesty.

He said that steps should be taken under a comprehensive strategy to address the issues related to the welfare of the Elite personnel so that the officials of the force could continue to set examples of courage and professionalism in the field.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar and other officers were also present.