Elite Force Officer Gunned Down Two Senior Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) An ASI of the elite force of Punjab Police gunned down two senior lawyers with his official weapon in their chamber in the district court complex on Saturday, police and hospital sources confirmed.

Malik Israr Ahmed, a seasoned advocate of the High Court and former President of the Punjab Bar Council, was targeted inside the district court complex premises.

The incident unfolded when the police officer allegedly opened fire, resulting in fatal injuries to Malik Israr Ahmed and Zulfiqar Mirza. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the accused officer, identified as assistant sub-inspector Intizar Shah, in charge of the Quick Response Force (QRF) Red Zone Attock, soon after the double murder incident.

According to the police spokesman, the motive behind the shooting was personal animosity, as it reveals that Malik Israr Ahmed, who presented himself as the lawyer of a police official's ex-wife, filed a suit against him in a local family court, in which the court nullified and void his marriage. As he was in distress after leaving his wife, he took revenge on the lawyer and his assistant to settle the score.

Meanwhile, a district police officer also visited the crime scene and suspended the incharge of the elite force, the district incharge, and Moharar, and ordered the registration of criminal cases against them for their alleged negligence. 

