Elite Force Officer Gunned Down Two Senior Lawyers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) An ASI of the elite force of Punjab Police gunned down two senior lawyers with his official weapon in their chamber in the district court complex on Saturday, police and hospital sources confirmed.
Malik Israr Ahmed, a seasoned advocate of the High Court and former President of the Punjab Bar Council, was targeted inside the district court complex premises.
The incident unfolded when the police officer allegedly opened fire, resulting in fatal injuries to Malik Israr Ahmed and Zulfiqar Mirza. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the accused officer, identified as assistant sub-inspector Intizar Shah, in charge of the Quick Response Force (QRF) Red Zone Attock, soon after the double murder incident.
According to the police spokesman, the motive behind the shooting was personal animosity, as it reveals that Malik Israr Ahmed, who presented himself as the lawyer of a police official's ex-wife, filed a suit against him in a local family court, in which the court nullified and void his marriage. As he was in distress after leaving his wife, he took revenge on the lawyer and his assistant to settle the score.
Meanwhile, a district police officer also visited the crime scene and suspended the incharge of the elite force, the district incharge, and Moharar, and ordered the registration of criminal cases against them for their alleged negligence.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt striving hard to steer country out of crises: Awais Leghari5 minutes ago
-
PNS BABUR participates PN-TN bilateral drill TURGUTREIS-IX at Aksaz Turkiye15 minutes ago
-
CDA distributes biodegradable bags ahead of Eid-ul-Azha25 minutes ago
-
CM Murad terms FY 2024-25 provincial budget as pro-public25 minutes ago
-
Home dept to install cameras in 43 Jails35 minutes ago
-
Murree residents decry lack of local forest fire fighting facilities35 minutes ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress35 minutes ago
-
Minister visits control rooms for cleanliness on Eid35 minutes ago
-
Khanzada termed the budget public friendly45 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets federal petroleum minister45 minutes ago
-
CM meets delegation of Bar Councils45 minutes ago
-
Minister condoles families of deceased sanitary workers45 minutes ago