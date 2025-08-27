Elite Force Playing Vital Role In Combating Crime: Additional IG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police IG Dr. Muhammad Waqar Abbasi said Elite Force is one of the best units of Punjab Police, playing a vital role in combating crime and maintaining security across the province.
He was addressing a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.
The meeting was attended by in-charges of Rawalpindi Range, Regional Monitoring Team, Regional Elite Unit, District Elite Units and other senior officers.
The Additional IG listened to the problems faced by the force and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.
Dr. Abbasi stressed that strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) must be ensured during all duties and raids.
He directed that special attention be given to the fitness of government vehicles, proper maintenance and cleanliness of weapons, and maintaining the best turnout.
He further instructed that the use of helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty should be made mandatory.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Elite Force playing vital role in combating crime: Additional IG2 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 6 smugglers, including 2 Afghan nationals, with over 248 kg of drugs2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO visit flood affected area of tehsil Tandlianwala2 minutes ago
-
KDA Kohat hospital's cafe & restaurant sealed over hygiene violations2 minutes ago
-
Burewala villages hit by floodwaters after surge in Sutlej river2 minutes ago
-
DPO leads flood relief operations in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Govt to completely eradicate Polio disease: Kamal12 minutes ago
-
3200 kg substandard meat discard during crackdown12 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar visits DHO to review dengue situation12 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Nankana Sahib building collapse incident12 minutes ago
-
Suspect wanted in wife’s murder arrested12 minutes ago