Elite Force playing vital role in combating crime: Additional IG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police IG Dr. Muhammad Waqar Abbasi said Elite Force is one of the best units of Punjab Police, playing a vital role in combating crime and maintaining security across the province.

He was addressing a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by in-charges of Rawalpindi Range, Regional Monitoring Team, Regional Elite Unit, District Elite Units and other senior officers.

The Additional IG listened to the problems faced by the force and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.

Dr. Abbasi stressed that strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) must be ensured during all duties and raids.

He directed that special attention be given to the fitness of government vehicles, proper maintenance and cleanliness of weapons, and maintaining the best turnout.

He further instructed that the use of helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty should be made mandatory.