Elite Force To Perform Duties In 3 Shifts

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Elite force to perform duties in 3 shifts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani Sunday said that Jawans of Elite Force would perform duties in three shifts.

According to police spokesman, the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had received complaints that Jawans of Elite forces were engaged in continuous duty of 16 or 24 hours which was sheer violation of police rules and regulations.

Therefore, the CPO issued necessary directions and made the Jawans of Elite force bound to perform their duties in three shifts. Each shift would comprise of 8 hours.

The CPO also directed the Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs to conduct surprise checking of beats of Elite Force and strict action should be taken against the negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements, spokesman added.

