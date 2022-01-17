UrduPoint.com

Elite Force Vanguard Of Pb Police: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that Elite force was the vanguard of Punjab police to deal with terrorists, criminals and extremely difficult operations

He said that training exercises/ drills should be continued for immediate response to emergencies.

He stressed upon to hire services of skilled instructors from different institutions to improve response rate of Elite Force.

He expressed these views while addressing the policemen during his visit to Elite Training school.

Rao Ali Khan directed to ensure effective use of Elite Force and said that negligence in field duty was unacceptable and Elite personnel should perform their duties with utmost diligence.

He directed the officers to resolve the issues related to welfare of personnel on priority basis, adding that in addition to modern professional training, the best facilities should be imparted to trainees.

Meanwhile, he also inspected a mock exercise and firing practice of Elite personnel. The IGP listened to problems of officials and issued immediate orders.

Later, Rao Ali Khan presented certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the best performingofficials.

