Elizabeth Horst Performs Ground-breaking Of US-funded Training Hostel At PFSA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Elizabeth Horst performs ground-breaking of US-funded training hostel at PFSA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) for Pakistan, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Elizabeth Horst performed ground-breaking of the US funded men and women training hostel at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) during her Lahore visit between September 10-12.

According to a press release issued by the US Consulate here on Monday, the hostel will be built with $350,000 funding from the US embassy and Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). PDAS Horst was accompanied by the Embassy's International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Director Lori Antolinez.

The INL provides training to the PFSA personnel, law enforcement investigators, judges, and prosecutors. This partnership helps to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies and the country's judicial system to solve crimes and deliver justice.

Highlighting the long-standing partnership based on shared interests and common goals on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan relations, the PDAS said the US has provided $1.3 million in assistance to PFSA for training, facilities, and equipment since 2018.

PDAS Horst said, "The United States is committed to working with Pakistan to improve the training, standards, and investigative capacity of the police. We applaud your contributions towards the achievement of those goals."PDAS Horst underscored the U.S. commitment to support affected communities, adding, "We have provided more than $50 million towards life-saving food support, shelters, safe water, sanitation, and hygiene improvements, and are working closely with our local partners and Pakistani authorities to ensure that we can continue to be of assistance."In her meeting with women business leaders from across Punjab, PDAS Horst underscored that the United States has long been the top export destination for Pakistan and described the U.S.-Pakistan commercial relationship as a vehicle for economic growth for both countries. She also emphasized the role women play in economic development, highlighting that "the United States looks forward to deeper cooperation with Pakistan on ways to successfully integrate more women into the economy." She noted that U.S. support to women-led small and medium sized enterprises across Pakistan has already created over 5000 new jobs.

