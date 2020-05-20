UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ELM Distributes Ration Among Poor Christian Families

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

ELM distributes ration among poor christian families

Eternal Life Ministry (ELM), a non governmental organization of Christian Community, distributed ration among 350 deserving families, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Eternal Life Ministry (ELM), a non governmental organization of Christian Community, distributed ration among 350 deserving families, here on Wednesday.

The ration distribution ceremony held at Multan Pastoral Institute.

Mr and Mrz Shaukat Fazal, Sir Fiaz Ameen, Pastor Ashir William, Fr Yaqoob, Dr Anosh, and Hyacinth Peter distributed the ration bags among the deserving families. Each bag comprised of atta, sugar, ghee and many other items of daily requirement. On this occasion, complete standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding COVID 19 were followed during distribution of ration ceremony, stated Hyacinth Peter.

Related Topics

Multan Christian Community

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

11 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

26 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

26 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.