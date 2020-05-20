ELM distributes ration among poor christian families

Eternal Life Ministry (ELM), a non governmental organization of Christian Community, distributed ration among 350 deserving families, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Eternal Life Ministry (ELM), a non governmental organization of Christian Community, distributed ration among 350 deserving families, here on Wednesday.

The ration distribution ceremony held at Multan Pastoral Institute.

Mr and Mrz Shaukat Fazal, Sir Fiaz Ameen, Pastor Ashir William, Fr Yaqoob, Dr Anosh, and Hyacinth Peter distributed the ration bags among the deserving families. Each bag comprised of atta, sugar, ghee and many other items of daily requirement. On this occasion, complete standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding COVID 19 were followed during distribution of ration ceremony, stated Hyacinth Peter.