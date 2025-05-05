ELM-Saudi Arabia & Abacus Consulting Delegation Visits PITB
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from Saudi-based company ELM, accompanied by representatives from Abacus Consulting, visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to gain insights into the province's ICT-driven governance and service delivery models.
The delegation included Mr. Naveed Hussain, Senior Executive Director at Abacus Consulting, Mr. Sikandar Jamshaid, Vice President Public Relations; and Mr. Mustapha Ghouili, Senior Business Analyst at ELM. They were welcomed by Mr. Sajid Latif, Director General (e-Governance), PITB, who briefed the visitors on the Board’s flagship initiatives in e-governance, citizen facilitation, youth empowerment, and business support.
During the visit, the delegation was introduced to PITB’s landmark e-Khidmat initiative, which is providing streamlined, citizen-centric services across Punjab.
They also toured key facilities including the e-Khidmat Center, Punjab Data Center, and Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), where they were shown the systems in place for automating government processes and improving service delivery.
PITB senior officials including Director Skills Development Wing, Ahmad islam Syan, and Senior Program Manager, Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana, were present during the visit.
The Primary aim of the visit was to explore Punjab’s progressive tech policies, digital innovation strategies, and to identify opportunities for future collaboration and knowledge sharing between PITB, ELM, and Abacus Consulting.
