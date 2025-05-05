Open Menu

ELM-Saudi Arabia & Abacus Consulting Delegation Visits PITB

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ELM-Saudi Arabia & Abacus Consulting delegation visits PITB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A high-level delegation from Saudi-based company ELM, accompanied by representatives from Abacus Consulting, visited the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to gain insights into the province's ICT-driven governance and service delivery models.

The delegation included Mr. Naveed Hussain, Senior Executive Director at Abacus Consulting, Mr. Sikandar Jamshaid, Vice President Public Relations; and Mr. Mustapha Ghouili, Senior Business Analyst at ELM. They were welcomed by Mr. Sajid Latif, Director General (e-Governance), PITB, who briefed the visitors on the Board’s flagship initiatives in e-governance, citizen facilitation, youth empowerment, and business support.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to PITB’s landmark e-Khidmat initiative, which is providing streamlined, citizen-centric services across Punjab.

They also toured key facilities including the e-Khidmat Center, Punjab Data Center, and Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA), where they were shown the systems in place for automating government processes and improving service delivery.

PITB senior officials including Director Skills Development Wing, Ahmad islam Syan, and Senior Program Manager, Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana, were present during the visit.

The Primary aim of the visit was to explore Punjab’s progressive tech policies, digital innovation strategies, and to identify opportunities for future collaboration and knowledge sharing between PITB, ELM, and Abacus Consulting.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

2 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

2 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan