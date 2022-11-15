UrduPoint.com

EMA Employees Stage Protest For Acceptance Of Demands

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022

EMA employees stage protest for acceptance of demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Monitoring Authority (EMA) victims of Hazara Division Tuesday staged a protest outside Abbottabad Press Club against the non-availability of a regular service structure.

Muzamil, Waqas Iqbal and others while addressing EMA protestors of Hazara Division said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regularized their services in 2019 but they have been deprived of basic rights including permanent service structure, upgradation, and compensation for performing extra duty.

They said that EMA staffers have also performed extra duties during floods outside the districts by taking loans from other people.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, they have been checking the markets and monitoring the teachers, they have been working outside the duty time without any monitory benefit.

Waqas Iqbal said that the victim EMA employees including 400 male and 600 female employees of the Hazara division are protesting against the violation of their rights and would also register a case in a court of law.

The protesting EMA employees said that the KP Education Monitoring Authority head office has indicated to send show cause notices to the protestors and stop salaries instead of listening and accepting our demands.

