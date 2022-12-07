UrduPoint.com

EMA Penalizes 53,000 Teachers, Recovers Fines Of Rs70.3mln

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

EMA penalizes 53,000 teachers, recovers fines of Rs70.3mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the annual performance of the Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) and directed to promote the use of information technology in all educational institutions.

On the occasion, the meeting was informed that fines of Rs 70.3 million had been recovered from 53,000 teachers who were found guilty of various violations in 2022. Similarly, 998 teachers had been served show cause notices while 64 teachers were removed from service in the light of strong evidence.

The participants were also informed about details including the ratio of teachers and students in the classroom, basic facilities, and educational annual expenses of each student.

Shahram Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of the authority and directed to use of additional resources to improve the secondary and elementary education system in the province.

