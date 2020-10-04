Emaan Aquil Attends 'Roshan Sitaray" As Guest Speaker At LAC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Young novelist Emaan Aquil Abbasi was the guest speaker at an event, organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), under its monthly literary and cultural session 'Roshan Sitaray', here on Sunday.

During the programme, Emaan, who made great achievements in the field of literature at an early age, described her life in a very beautiful way, saying that from the earliest days, my parents paid attention to my training and helped me to know my abilities.

She said that they always encouraged me to read and write, so the habit of reading created a passion for self-writing. Emaan shed light on the experiences and observations of her artistic journey with the audience. Sumera Khalil moderated the programme.

Answering a question, she said that dreaming and working hard for their fulfillment ensures success. "I truly encouraged by my teachers and parents; my mother is my critic." She said that hard work, reading and writing as well as extracurricular activities, can help to build and develop your personality.

Emaan said that the purpose of writing a novel was to draw people's attention to different important topics and my characters were real. The experience of travelling national and international level has been very good, adding "I keep an eye on my surroundings so that I enjoyed my travel more." During the programme, she recited poetry and also sang Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry.

On occasion, Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Muneeza Hashmi said that the purpose of the programme was to encourage the youth to be skilled and shine the name of the country. The reason to share the success stories of young people was to create a spirit of struggle in the youth so that a positive competitive environment develops in the society, she added.

The program was broadcast live on the Lahore Arts Council's website and Facebook page, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.