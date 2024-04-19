Open Menu

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province.

Talking to media, she said that our children and women always complained about not organizing events, therefore the provincial government organised the event.

She said that natural disasters kept occurring, but the provincial government took steps to address issues of women and children victims of these incidents saying that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

She said that we were trying to highlight real image of Balochistan including its valuable traditions by conducting such events saying that people of Balochistan were patriotic an peace loving.

MPA Alia Nawaz appreciated the efforts of Farah Azeem Shah and her team for organizing Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela for women of the province and added that more measures would be taken them.

The Emaan Pakistan Eid Mela will continue till April 21.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, MPA Alia Nawaz and a large number of women and children participated in the Eid-Mela.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Raheela Durrani along Farah Azeem Shah and MPA Alia Nawaz cut cake at the program.

MPA Farah Azeem along with MPA Alia Nawaz inspected established different stalls at the moment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Provincial Assembly Farah April Women Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

24 seconds ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

26 seconds ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

27 seconds ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Ma ..

DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi

4 minutes ago
 Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan ar ..

Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas

4 minutes ago
Punjab Music Competition schedule released

Punjab Music Competition schedule released

4 minutes ago
 Mayor LMC chairs council meeting

Mayor LMC chairs council meeting

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in ..

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas

17 minutes ago
 LHC orders replacement of three environment office ..

LHC orders replacement of three environment officers

17 minutes ago
 Iran blasts rattle global markets

Iran blasts rattle global markets

17 minutes ago
 Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cas ..

Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cases through video link in Multa ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan