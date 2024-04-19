Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province.

Talking to media, she said that our children and women always complained about not organizing events, therefore the provincial government organised the event.

She said that natural disasters kept occurring, but the provincial government took steps to address issues of women and children victims of these incidents saying that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

She said that we were trying to highlight real image of Balochistan including its valuable traditions by conducting such events saying that people of Balochistan were patriotic an peace loving.

MPA Alia Nawaz appreciated the efforts of Farah Azeem Shah and her team for organizing Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela for women of the province and added that more measures would be taken them.

The Emaan Pakistan Eid Mela will continue till April 21.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, MPA Alia Nawaz and a large number of women and children participated in the Eid-Mela.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Raheela Durrani along Farah Azeem Shah and MPA Alia Nawaz cut cake at the program.

MPA Farah Azeem along with MPA Alia Nawaz inspected established different stalls at the moment.