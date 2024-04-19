Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah on Friday inaugurated Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela at Liaqat Park saying that Balochistan Government was taking measures to provide opportunities to women of the province.
Talking to media, she said that our children and women always complained about not organizing events, therefore the provincial government organised the event.
She said that natural disasters kept occurring, but the provincial government took steps to address issues of women and children victims of these incidents saying that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.
She said that we were trying to highlight real image of Balochistan including its valuable traditions by conducting such events saying that people of Balochistan were patriotic an peace loving.
MPA Alia Nawaz appreciated the efforts of Farah Azeem Shah and her team for organizing Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela for women of the province and added that more measures would be taken them.
The Emaan Pakistan Eid Mela will continue till April 21.
On the occasion, Provincial Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani, MPA Alia Nawaz and a large number of women and children participated in the Eid-Mela.
Earlier, Provincial Minister Raheela Durrani along Farah Azeem Shah and MPA Alia Nawaz cut cake at the program.
MPA Farah Azeem along with MPA Alia Nawaz inspected established different stalls at the moment.
Recent Stories
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
BISP cash disbursement center set up
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas
Punjab Music Competition schedule released
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas
LHC orders replacement of three environment officers
Iran blasts rattle global markets
Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cases through video link in Multa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi4 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released4 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas17 minutes ago
-
LHC orders replacement of three environment officers17 minutes ago
-
Southern Punjab lawyers request CJP to conduct cases through video link in Multan17 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor9 minutes ago
-
Reconciliation in politics is the need of the hour: Irfan Siddiqui17 minutes ago
-
PEI organizes briefing for donors9 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme9 minutes ago