UrduPoint.com

Emaar Launches Latest Waterfront Lifestyle Destination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Emaar launches latest waterfront lifestyle destination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Emaar Properties has celebrated the launch of its latest waterfront luxury lifestyle destination, 'The Oasis by Emaar', with a gala event held at the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai.

The exclusive event was attended by Emaar Properties customers and top properties agents. The evening's highlight was the event's guest of honour, international superstar Shahrukh Khan, who welcomed the guests and expressed his admiration for the new launch that joins the portfolio of renowned Emaar destinations.

He said, "Whenever Emaar presents us with an urban marvel, it immediately follows it with another new destination that is a masterpiece in and of itself, such as The Oasis by Emaar. This is not unusual for Dubai, a great metropolis that has become one of the world's most famous, elegant, and advanced cities." Emaar Properties' newest lifestyle destination, The Oasis by Emaar, is one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Dubai, covering a total land area of more than 100 million square feet (9.4 million square meters).

With a total development value of US$20 billion, the development boasts exceptional architectural design by the world's most famous architects, with interiors created by prominent international designers.

Adhering to Emaar's commitment to delivering exceptional quality, The Oasis offers over 7,000 residential units focusing on large mansions and villas with spacious plots, providing residents with stunning views of water canals, lakes, and parks.

Aiming to provide a prestigious and upscale living experience in Dubai's real estate landscape, the development is designed to create a resort-style lifestyle, with 25% of the land dedicated to lakes, water canals, parks, jogging tracks, green spaces, and various luxury amenities.

This emphasis on recreational spaces allows residents to enjoy a high-quality living environment and engage in an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Oasis by Emaar is situated in a prime location within Dubai, surrounded by high-end developments. It offers proximity to four international golf courses, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for golf. The development is conveniently located just a 20-minute-drive from downtown Dubai, providing easy access to the city's vibrant attractions.

The Oasis by Emaar will also feature an expansive 1.5 million square feet retail area, hosting a wide array of lifestyle brands and offering residents access to superior shopping options. Moreover, there will be a variety of food and beverage outlets, ensuring a diverse culinary scene to cater to different preferences.

Commenting on the new development, the founder of Emaar, Mohamed Alabbar, said, "In each of its destinations, Emaar strives to meet the needs of our discriminating clientele.

Our Primary objective is to design one-of-a-kind destinations that complement our clients' opulent way of life while providing unmatched comfort and luxury. Our most recent integrated project, The Oasis by Emaar, is poised to complement the urban landscape of Dubai and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature and water, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities."\932

Related Topics

World Water Shahrukh Khan Dubai Superior Event From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

32 minutes ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

39 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

2 hours ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.