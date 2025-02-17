Open Menu

Embankment Constructed Over Indus River Inaugurated In Pano Aqil

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Embankment constructed over Indus River inaugurated in Pano Aqil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Planing and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Numan islam Sheikh, and Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah jointly inaugurated the embankment constructed over the Indus River in the Katcha area of Pano Aqil here on Monday.

During the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that every year, when floods come, the people of this area face immense difficulties and suffer significant losses, affecting them greatly. To address this, an embankment has been constructed over the Indus River to protect the people during floods.

The minister added that the residents of UCs Noraja, Panhwari, Suddoja, and Sangi were affected by the floods and will benefit from the construction of the embankment.

He mentioned that several roads have been constructed, and efforts are being made to build more roads to provide facilities to the residents.

The minister highlighted that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always strived to provide facilities to the people of Sindh. He assured that the ongoing road construction projects in various areas will be completed soon.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also mentioned that the Katcha area faces significant electricity issues, prompting the Pakistan Peoples Party to launch the Solarize Program, which is currently underway. The program aims to provide solar facilities to the people of Katchi, enabling them to benefit from solar energy.

