Embankments, other necessary preventive measures should be ensured to protect any potential flood: Jam Dharejo

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, has said that strict monitoring of the embankments and other necessary preventive measures should be ensured to protect against any potential flood and these are instructions of the party leadership and the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, regarding the possible flooding expected from Punjab.

He expressed these views on Friday, while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, Larkana. The meeting was attended by MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Buland Khan Junejo, Commissioner Larkana Division Tahir Hussain Sangi, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa, Deputy Commissioner Qamber-Shahdadkot Imdad Ali Abro, as well as officers from the Irrigation, Health, SEPCO, and Rescue 1122 departments.

On the occasion, the provincial minister further said that special monitoring of the embankments should be carried out and that people living in the Katcha (riverine) areas should be moved to safer locations to prevent any possible loss of life and property.

He also emphasized that arrangements must be made to protect livestock along with the people.

He instructed officials from the Health Department to ensure that doctors and other medical staff are deployed during the possible flooding and that the supply of medicines is maintained.

Similarly, he directed the Livestock Department officials to make proper arrangements for the protection of animals during the potential floods. Addressing the irrigation engineers, he ordered 24-hour monitoring of the embankments to avoid any untoward incidents.He said that these meetings are being organized under the directives of the party leadership to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Commissioner Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, while speaking at the meeting, said that embankments under potential threat must be strictly monitored. He further added that special attention should be given to the embankments of Kashmore (Guddu), Shikarpur, and Larkana, and that alongside the irrigation officials, police patrolling should also be increased in those areas to remain alert to any possible dangers at all times.

He further emphasized that during any possible flooding, the supply of food, medicines, and other essential items should be ensured.

MNA Khursheed Junejo stressed the need for strict monitoring of the embankments and proper arrangements for relocating people living in Katcha areas to safe places, along with providing them with accommodation and other basic facilities to prevent any hardship.