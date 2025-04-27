Open Menu

Embargo: *Not To Be Published, Broadcast Or Posted Before 28 April* Govt Committed To Protect Workers' Rights, Safety:PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect workers' rights, safety:PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government of Pakistan remained committed to strengthening frameworks that protect workers’ rights and safety.

In a message on the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, he said, "Today, as we mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Pakistan joins the international community in reaffirming our commitment to the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases, and to promoting the well-being of every worker across all sectors."

"This year’s theme, 'Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work', invites us to reflect on the opportunities and responsibilities brought forth by technological advancement," he added.

The prime minister said, "As workplaces across the globe, including in Pakistan, embrace digital systems, it becomes imperative to ensure that these innovations serve to enhance the safety, health, and dignity of our workers."

"Technological advancements offer smart, responsive tools that can anticipate risks and adapt to changing environments. By integrating these technologies, we can build workplaces that are not only more efficient but also significantly safer and healthier for all," he remarked.

He reiterated the important role of all stakeholders including employers, workers, policymakers, and innovators, in creating future-ready workplaces where technology and human values go hand in hand.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan