- **EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED BEFORE 23:59 TODAY** PM extends greetings to nation, Muslim Ummah o ..
**EMBARGOED: NOT TO BE PUBLISHED BEFORE 23:59 TODAY** PM Extends Greetings To Nation, Muslim Ummah On Eid-ul-Azha
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a message, he said Eid-ul-Azha commemorates the unwavering commitment and readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his beloved son Prophet Ismail without hesitation, as commanded by Almighty Allah. "The day reminds us of the importance of sacrificing what is most dear to us in the way of Allah. It teaches us the value of selflessness and devotion to Allah."
The prime minister said the day also serves as an occasion to unite the people and foster the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity as well as to look after the less fortunate amongst us and make them part of our collective celebration.
"Whilst our wish is for peace, prosperity and love to prevail all over the world during Eid ul-Adha, we are also watching with sadness and concern other ongoing conflicts and violence in many countries worldwide. We should not forget the sacrifices and sufferings of the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir" he added.
On this Eid day, he said "we pray for our Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are bravely facing brutal foreign occupation but remain steadfast in their struggle to achieve their right of self-determination".
"May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha, with its message of solidarity and unity, brings prosperity, success and happiness to the entire Muslim ummah," he prayed.
