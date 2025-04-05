Embargoed: Not to be published/ broadcast before April 6* Sports promote positive change, international solidarity: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan expresses solidarity with the international community on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), while recognizing the importance of sports for advancing positive change, removal of barriers and solidarity beyond borders.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace observed on April 6, he said sports were an effective way to further national progress, empower youth and highlight identity of Pakistan at the international level and this was the reason that the government had declared sports a central pillar of its development agenda.

"Our national sports policy is focused on promoting inclusion at the grassroots levels, talent hunting, gender equality and comprehensiveness," he added.

The prime minister said measures like establishment of Arshad Nadeem/Shehbaz Sharif High Performance academy were aimed at training of players on scientific basis, financial assistance and provision of modern facilities to prepare youth for challenges of the future.

"We believe that good management is foundation for strong sports. The government is introducing reforms to ensure transparency, accountability and professional skills in the national federations of sports. This approach will improve institutional discipline, promote merit in selection of players and encourage moral values in the field of sports," he remarked.

He said Pakistan was determined to become center of excellence in sports and tourism in the region by holding countrywide training camps and 14th South Asian Games in 2026.

He appealed to all the stakeholders including civil society and development partners to prominently include sports in policies and programmes related to education, health, development and peace.

"Let us together strengthen our system of sports and create an all encompassing, empowered and sustainable society," he added.