- Home
- Pakistan
- *Embargoed: Not to be published/ broadcast before April 6* Sports promote positive change, internat ..
*Embargoed: Not To Be Published/ Broadcast Before April 6* Sports Promote Positive Change, International Solidarity: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan expresses solidarity with the international community on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), while recognizing the importance of sports for advancing positive change, removal of barriers and solidarity beyond borders.
In a message on the occasion of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace observed on April 6, he said sports were an effective way to further national progress, empower youth and highlight identity of Pakistan at the international level and this was the reason that the government had declared sports a central pillar of its development agenda.
"Our national sports policy is focused on promoting inclusion at the grassroots levels, talent hunting, gender equality and comprehensiveness," he added.
The prime minister said measures like establishment of Arshad Nadeem/Shehbaz Sharif High Performance academy were aimed at training of players on scientific basis, financial assistance and provision of modern facilities to prepare youth for challenges of the future.
"We believe that good management is foundation for strong sports. The government is introducing reforms to ensure transparency, accountability and professional skills in the national federations of sports. This approach will improve institutional discipline, promote merit in selection of players and encourage moral values in the field of sports," he remarked.
He said Pakistan was determined to become center of excellence in sports and tourism in the region by holding countrywide training camps and 14th South Asian Games in 2026.
He appealed to all the stakeholders including civil society and development partners to prominently include sports in policies and programmes related to education, health, development and peace.
"Let us together strengthen our system of sports and create an all encompassing, empowered and sustainable society," he added.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Challenge Sir Bani Yas 2025
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
*Embargoed: Not to be published/ broadcast before April 6* Sports promote positive change, internat ..6 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches second consignment of humanitarian aid to Myanmar6 minutes ago
-
Hostel rooms got vacated from student organisations at PU6 minutes ago
-
DC directs to improve educational, medical facilities for people in Usta Muhammad16 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to resolve issue of BNP-M sit-in politically, offers alternate march route to Shahwani ..26 minutes ago
-
146 male, female students take part in examination of IT’s one year diploma in Zhob26 minutes ago
-
Ikhtiar lauds reduction in power tariffs; slams PTI for distress46 minutes ago
-
SSP directs SHOs, Head clerks for ensuring active patrolling1 hour ago
-
Governor announces educational support, stipend for children of dumper victim1 hour ago
-
Envoy interacts with Pakistani media in France1 hour ago
-
Veteran bureaucrat Khawaja Ejaz Sarwar passes away1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj season2 hours ago