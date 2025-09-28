Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before Sep 29* Pakistan to become respected maritime nation: President

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan’s maritime future was bright and with unity of purpose and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the country will establish its rightful place as a competitive, sustainable, and internationally respected maritime nation.
In a message on the International Day of Maritime Trade observed on September 29, he said, "The maritime sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s trade, connectivity, and economic resilience. Pakistan stands at a defining moment in its maritime journey. Our seas are not only gateways for trade but also pillars of national growth, connectivity, and global engagement."
"Comprehensive reforms are being undertaken with focus on port upgradation, infrastructure development, modernization, digitization, and capacity enhancement to transform Pakistan’s maritime domain into a hub of efficiency, innovation, and resilience, fully aligned with international standards and best practices," he added.
The President said, "Similarly, several maritime policies are under review and amendment for uplifting the whole sector. Special incentives for Pakistani shipping companies will reduce reliance on foreign carriers, strengthen freight security, and save valuable foreign exchange.
"These reviews will ensure greater competitiveness for our national shipping, enhanced facilitation of trade, and improved integration into regional and global supply chains," he continued.
He said, "Our customs and trade facilitation systems are also being modernized. The Pakistan Single Window has successfully launched a phased Port Community System to digitize port operations, integrating stakeholders across the maritime supply chain."
"Moreover, our ports, particularly Karachi and Port Qasim are being upgraded and modernized to handle increasing volumes and to emerge as regional hubs of trade and connectivity," he noted adding, "These reforms are not isolated measures, but part of a coherent national strategy to ensure conformity with international conventions and frameworks, while securing Pakistan’s long-term economic and strategic interests."
"With these steps, we are not only safeguarding our national interests but also contributing responsibly to the global maritime community."
He expressed hope that through better policies and hard work, Pakistan can build a developed and strong maritime future for itself.
