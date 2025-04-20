- Home
Embargoed: *Not To Be Published/broadcast Before April 21* President Urges Citizens To Follow Teachings Of Allama Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari urged Pakistanis to follow the teachings and thoughts of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to make Pakistan a country delivering social and economic justice to all its citizens.
In a message on the occasion of the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal on April 21, he said, "Today we are observing the death anniversary of Poet of the East and Thinker of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal."
"Today we pay tribute to his political and intellectual contributions," he added.
He said, "The thoughts, philosophy, and poetry of Allama Iqbal are a beacon of light for us, and we need to follow the message of Iqbal in our individual capacity and national life."
Allama Iqbal was not only a poet but also a thinker and reformer who felt the anguish of the downfall of the Islamic Ummah and used his thoughts and verses as a medium to awaken the Ummah, he continued.
He said Iqbal's poetry revolved around the concepts of selfhood, reformation, divine love, freedom of thought, and renaissance of the Ummah.
According to Iqbal, the salvation of the Muslim Ummah not only lay in political freedom but was also attainable through intellectual and spiritual awakening, he added.
He said the poet philosopher called the Muslims towards knowledge, wisdom, self-confidence, and the message of true religion.
The President said the role of Allama Iqbal was not only confined to his thoughts and poetry, but also played a critical role in setting the political direction of Muslims in the sub-continent.
He pointed out that Allama Iqbal was an active leader of the All India Muslim League and in his address at Allahabad in 1930 he presented the concept of a separate state for the Muslims of the sub-continent.
"His political thinking is reflective of the separate identity of Muslims," he noted.
The President said, "Today we are faced with numerous social, economic, and intellectual challenges, so we should adopt the teachings of Iqbal as a beacon of light."
"Let us pledge that we will follow the teachings and thoughts of Allama Iqbal and will make Pakistan a country where all citizens have equal opportunities of social and economic justice and progress," he added.
"May Allah Almighty give us the wisdom and strength to understand and put into practice the message of Iqbal. Ameen," he concluded.
