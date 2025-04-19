- Home
- Pakistan
- Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* PM greets Christian community o ..
Embargoed: *Not To Be Published/telecast/broadcast Before April 20* PM Greets Christian Community On Easter
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Easter.
In a message, he said, "I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Easter."
"Easter is a profound celebration of hope and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, one of the great Messengers of Allah, whose message of compassion, humility, and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity," he added.
The prime minister said, "This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness, and peace, principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures.
"
"On this joyous day, I also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of our Christian community, both in the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and in its continued socio-economic progress. Their dedication and service stand as a source of strength for our nation, and I am confident they will remain active participants in shaping a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Pakistan," he continued.
He said, "At a time when conflict and human suffering persist in many parts of the world, Easter serves as a powerful reminder to renew our collective resolve to uphold human dignity, build bridges of understanding, and foster lasting harmony among all people."
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* PM greets Christian community o ..2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz extends felicitations to Christian community on Easter2 minutes ago
-
Renowned scholar allama Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosavi Al-Najfi (RA) passes away in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi announces 9 miln rewards for police teams solving major murder cases2 minutes ago
-
MD NPF Rizvi holds performance evaluation conference2 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Circular Garden discussed12 minutes ago
-
BZU's Physics dept to launch market-driven programs in Quantum Computing, AI, Medical Physics12 minutes ago
-
Secretary Forest visits Lasbela, reviews progress of Green Balochistan Project12 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
State to ensure safety of every citizen, investor: Talal Chaudhary22 minutes ago
-
PM condemns attack on vehicle of State Minister Kheal Das Kohistani32 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf reviews Hajj arrangements, assesses provision of vaccines at Haji Camps32 minutes ago