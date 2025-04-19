Open Menu

Embargoed: *Not To Be Published/telecast/broadcast Before April 20* PM Greets Christian Community On Easter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* PM greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Easter.

In a message, he said, "I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Easter."

"Easter is a profound celebration of hope and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, one of the great Messengers of Allah, whose message of compassion, humility, and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity," he added.

The prime minister said, "This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness, and peace, principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures.

"

"On this joyous day, I also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of our Christian community, both in the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and in its continued socio-economic progress. Their dedication and service stand as a source of strength for our nation, and I am confident they will remain active participants in shaping a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Pakistan," he continued.

He said, "At a time when conflict and human suffering persist in many parts of the world, Easter serves as a powerful reminder to renew our collective resolve to uphold human dignity, build bridges of understanding, and foster lasting harmony among all people."

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

53 minutes ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

58 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

6 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

6 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

7 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan