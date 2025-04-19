Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* PM greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on the occasion of Easter.

In a message, he said, "I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and across the world on the auspicious occasion of Easter."

"Easter is a profound celebration of hope and renewal. It reminds us of the enduring power of faith and of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, one of the great Messengers of Allah, whose message of compassion, humility, and love continues to uplift and inspire humanity," he added.

The prime minister said, "This sacred occasion calls for reflection on the universal values of sacrifice, forgiveness, and peace, principles that transcend boundaries and unite people of all faiths and cultures.

"

"On this joyous day, I also pay tribute to the invaluable contributions of our Christian community, both in the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan and in its continued socio-economic progress. Their dedication and service stand as a source of strength for our nation, and I am confident they will remain active participants in shaping a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Pakistan," he continued.

He said, "At a time when conflict and human suffering persist in many parts of the world, Easter serves as a powerful reminder to renew our collective resolve to uphold human dignity, build bridges of understanding, and foster lasting harmony among all people."