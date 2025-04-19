Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* President felicitates Christian community on Easter

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.

In a message, he said, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Easter."

He said, "Easter is a time of hope, renewal, and the celebration of life. It reminds us of the values of compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. On this sacred day, we acknowledge the spirit of unity and harmony that binds us all together, regardless of faith or background."

"Our Constitution guarantees rights of minorities, and we will continue to work for the uplift and empowerment of all minorities in Pakistan. The Christian community in Pakistan has always played a significant role in the development of our country," he added.

The President said, "We deeply value and acknowledge the contributions made by the Christian community in the fields of education, healthcare, social welfare and public service. We are proud of their commitment to the betterment and uplift of our society and their dedication to the principles of peace, harmony and coexistence."

"As we celebrate this day, let us reaffirm our resolve to promote tolerance, mutual respect, and interfaith harmony and work for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. May this Easter bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all," he said, adding, "I once again wish the Christian community a blessed, peaceful and joyous Easter."

