Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with Emirates and enjoy special fares

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Emirates is launching special fares in First Class and Business Class, so you can now book your holiday for less and plan to meet friends and family. With Emirates’ generous booking policies, customers have the option to extend ticket validity for up to threeyears,enjoying greater flexibility and confidence when planning travel during unprecedented times.

Travellers in Pakistan can look forward to flight deals on all routesin Emirates’ global network, with return fares to New York starting at onlyPKR 309,500 in Business Class or PKR 618,280 in First Class. Special fares areavailable for bookings made from 13to 26 April 2021, valid for travel between 16 April and 30 September 2021 (Blackout dates apply)

Having participated actively in the UAE’s vaccination programme, Emirates is confident that travel will resume in a safe manner as we gradually restart operations across our global network. To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their COVID-19 vaccine shot from one of the Emirates’ vaccination centres, with over 85% of airline pilots and cabin crew already completing two vaccine doses. Customers can look forward to a safe and stress-free travel experience as Emirates has placed a heavy emphasis on health and safety with new comprehensive measuresat every step of the journey.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence when planning their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options in case of any travel plan changes.

Customers have the option to change travel dates or extend ticket validity for up to threeyears.

Travel with confidence

AllEmirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to the COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

My Emirates Pass

The exclusive offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is also back with a special extension this year, giving customers even more chances to explore the UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can enjoy My Emirates Pass benefits by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. Offers includediscounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. The pass also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top BurjKhalifa.