Open Menu

Embassies Celebrate Pakistan Day Across World

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world

Embassies of Pakistan across the world on Saturday celebrated Pakistan Day with national fervour and enthusiasm.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Embassies of Pakistan across the world on Saturday celebrated Pakistan Day with national fervour and enthusiasm.

The embassies in Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea, France, Iran,

United States, Vietnam, Tajikistan, Japan, Azerbaijan and Belgium celebrated the day.

The ambassadors and high commissioners in embassies hoisted Pakistani flags, national anthems were played

and messages of President and Prime Minister were read out.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof hoisted national flag to mark the National Day of

Pakistan. Paying tribute to the historic struggle for Pakistan's creation, the HC urged for realizing vision of

founding fathers.

In Tokyo, special supplements were published in two leading English newspapers of Japan. National Day of Pakistan

related gatherings were also arranged in different parts of Japan by community groups.

Pakistan Day ceremony at Pakistan Embassy Moscow was cut short with solemn observances due to the highly

condemnable terrorist attack in Moscow. A one-minute silence was observed in order to pay homage to the victims

and those wounded in the incident. Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali condemned the incident.

Ambassador Bilal Hayee raised the Pakistani flag, while the national anthem was played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The staff of the Embassy, members of the Pakistani community in Baku and Azerbaijani citizens also attended

the National Day ceremony.

In Brussels, Ambassador Amna Baloch and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to World Customs Organization (WCO), Syed Asad Rizvi attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Amna Baloch recalled the sacrifices and the determination of the Muslims,

who aspired to create a separate homeland.

In London, Pakistan's ambassador Dr Muhammad Faisal hoisted Pakistan's flag to mark the National Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Prime Minister World Bangladesh Iran Moscow Pakistan Day France Baku Brussels London Tokyo Singapore Azerbaijan United Kingdom Belgium Tajikistan Japan South Korea United Arab Emirates Vietnam Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum

3 minutes ago
 PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution

2 minutes ago
 PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk

PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk

2 minutes ago
 CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident

CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by ..

2 minutes ago
 Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks ..

Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers

2 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separ ..

Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country

34 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, fore ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further e ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation

50 minutes ago
 Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML ..

Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..

50 minutes ago
 156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan