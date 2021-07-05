UrduPoint.com
Embassy Arranges Repatriation Of 4,000 Stranded Pakistanis In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Embassy arranges repatriation of 4,000 stranded Pakistanis in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has made arrangements for repatriation of around 4,000 Pakistanis who had been stranded there owing to the closure of flights to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani citizens would be repatriated to Torkham, on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the Pakistanis stranded abroad.

According to the embassy, the Pakistani citizens were being provided decent accommodation at the embassy besides food, transport and cash grant for their return to Torkham and onward travel to their respective home towns.

The stranded Pakistanis have appreciated efforts of the embassy and Pakistan's Ambassador in Afghanistan.

