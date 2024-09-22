Embassy Facilitating Repatriation Of Deceased Pakistani Student's Body: FO
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Foreign Office on Sunday said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing was facilitating the process of the repatriation of the dead body of a Pakistani student who passed away in China and was in contact with the university and her family members.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, responding to the social media reports on the delay in repatriation of the mortal remains of a Pakistani student, said in a statement, "The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing is facilitating the process. It is working towards completion of the legal procedures and to facilitate repatriation with the next available Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.
”
She said that legal procedures and regulations needed to be fulfilled in the repatriation of dead bodies from China.
Furthermore, she said that the transportation through commercial flights involved special arrangements including embalming of the body and transportation of the remains in a specialized vehicle with cold storage. The dead body can be sent after the completion of these arrangements.
She said that at the embassy's intervention, the insurance company had agreed to pay compensation to the family and the university had also offered to bear the cost of transportation of the dead body.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP struggling for country's stability: Sardar Buland9 hours ago
-
DC orders action against PTI for violating NOC10 hours ago
-
Iraqi Ambassador calls on PRCS Chairman10 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned singer Tufail Niazi observed10 hours ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast10 hours ago
-
World peace Day observed10 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna10 hours ago
-
Book Launching ceremony at Besant Hall postponed10 hours ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora community protests in Geneva, demands UN intervention against human rights abuses10 hours ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs10 billion for social protection fund to support vulnerable citizens10 hours ago
-
Dr Musadik visits YanChang petroleum to strengthen energy cooperation11 hours ago
-
Governor KP discusses political strategy with party's leadership11 hours ago