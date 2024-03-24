Embassy Holds Exhibition In Tehran To Mark Pakistan Day, Nouroz Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Iran organised a photo exhibition titled "Khoobsurat Pakistan" as part of the Pakistan Day and Nouruz celebrations at Buraj Azadi to promote Pakistan's culture and tourism.
Ambassador of Pakistan Mudassir Tipu inaugurated the exhibition along with Ali Raza Dabbaghi, a representative of Iran's Ministry of Culture.
The Iranian Ministry of Culture accorded special permission to the Embassy of Pakistan to hold this event at the venue which signifies the close cultural ties and brotherly relations of both the countries.
The representative of Ministry of Culture appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy and called it a milestone towards the promotion of tourism and people to people contact, which will further strengthen the brotherly relations of both countries.
Ambassador Mudassir thanked Ali Raza for all the support of the Iranian government.
He said that Pakistan was blessed with marvelous beauty as its mighty mountains, virgin beaches, snow clapped mountains, deserts and historical monuments were custodians of ancient civilizations.
He said that as Iran was also a very beautiful and unique country, therefore such ventures would help improve the tourism between both countries.
A large number of people visited the exhibition and appreciated the beauty of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Levies Force recovers stolen heavy bike in Barkhan district6 minutes ago
-
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers, request CM to take notice16 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in 11 districts of Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 formally inaugurated in Chitral26 minutes ago
-
Population week36 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector36 minutes ago
-
102 cases registered against professional beggars46 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christians on Palm Sunday46 minutes ago
-
CM KP assures to address problems in metropolis46 minutes ago
-
Federal minister sees decline in inflation next year46 minutes ago
-
VC congratulates civil awards winners of PU46 minutes ago
-
PU HCBF gets approval of 5 new degree programmes46 minutes ago