Embassy In Belgium Hosts Event To Promote Pakistan's Culture, Tourism Potential

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:01 PM

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua on Monday said Pakistan was blessed with majestic landscapes, rich and diverse culture and historical heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A. Janjua on Monday said Pakistan was blessed with majestic landscapes, rich and diverse culture and historical heritage.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels at Pakistan House to promote Pakistan's culture and tourism potential.

A large number of lifestyle and travel influencers having millions of online followers attended the reception.

Ambassador Janjua underscored the government's efforts for promoting tourism and development of touristic destinations in the country.

He highlighted that the British Backpacker Society, Forbes and Conde Nast Traveler had ranked Pakistan as the top adventure travel destination in the world.

Emphasizing the importance of social and digital media, Ambassador Janjua said these platforms have become an essential element of our daily lives.

People in Pakistan were actively using social media forums for sharing their perspectives on all facets of life, including culture, literature, music, movies, politics, education, health and tourism, he added.

He highlighted that the government was also using these social media applications to enhance its outreach, disseminate policies, ensure transparency and facilitate citizens, including their feedback on socio-economic issues.

Ambassador Janjua invited the participants to visit Pakistan and experience the enchanting beauty, cultural diversity and the proverbial hospitality of Pakistan.

The event also included introduction to Pakistani cuisine and culture. A corner was also arranged with traditional bangles and Mehndi.

