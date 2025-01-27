Embassy In Brussels Hosts Photo Exhibition To Commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM
In commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February, the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition, highlighting the resilience and struggles of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February, the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition, highlighting the resilience and struggles of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The exhibition presents a profound visual narrative of the ongoing hardships faced by the Kashmiri people under occupation. Through a powerful collection of images, it aims to raise global awareness of human rights violations in the region and calls for urgent international attention to ensure justice, dignity, and peace for the people of IIOJK.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Chargé d'Affaires Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi.
In his address at the opening ceremony, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
“This exhibition is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri people. It is essential for the world to not only recognize but act decisively to end the injustices in IIOJK. Solidarity and action are crucial in the face of such oppression,” he emphasized.
The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to reflect on the realities faced by the Kashmiri people. It also underscores the illegal actions undertaken by India in direct violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, which continue to deprive the Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights and freedoms.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh1 minute ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi4 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi4 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness4 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters4 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February4 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues10 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan10 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA10 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation4 seconds ago
-
National Youth Council (NYC) to take oath on Tuesday31 minutes ago