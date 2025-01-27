Embassy in Brussels hosts photo exhibition to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

In commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February, the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition, highlighting the resilience and struggles of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5 February, the embassy of Pakistan in Brussels has organized a week-long photo exhibition, highlighting the resilience and struggles of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The exhibition presents a profound visual narrative of the ongoing hardships faced by the Kashmiri people under occupation. Through a powerful collection of images, it aims to raise global awareness of human rights violations in the region and calls for urgent international attention to ensure justice, dignity, and peace for the people of IIOJK.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chargé d'Affaires Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi.

In his address at the opening ceremony, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“This exhibition is a reflection of Pakistan’s commitment to amplifying the voices of the Kashmiri people. It is essential for the world to not only recognize but act decisively to end the injustices in IIOJK. Solidarity and action are crucial in the face of such oppression,” he emphasized.

The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to reflect on the realities faced by the Kashmiri people. It also underscores the illegal actions undertaken by India in direct violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, which continue to deprive the Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights and freedoms.