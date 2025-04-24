Embassy In France Hosts Pakistan Day Reception
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The embassy of Pakistan to France hosted the Pakistan Day Reception in Paris, which was attended by a large number of French government officials, elected officials, military personnel, academics, businesspersons and the media.
Senior officials of international organizations based in Paris, including UNESCO and OECD and the diplomatic community based in France participated in large numbers. French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey also attended the event.
The event began with national anthems of Pakistan and France and a documentary showcasing Pakistan's heritage, culture, cuisine, arts and crafts; etc. A special Pakistan Day Cake was cut by the ambassador and the guests of honour.
Senator Rachid Temal, Vice-president of Commission of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces at Senate and Member of France-Pakistan Friendship Group and Ambassador David Bertolotti, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs addressed the guests.
They congratulated the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day. Further, they underlined the importance of Pakistan-France relations and highlighted the tremendous potential especially in the economic domain.
Welcoming the guests, ambassador of Pakistan to France Mumtaz Zahra Baloch spoke about Pakistan’s centuries old multiethnic, multi-cultural and multi-linguistic heritage and the commitment to preserve the ethos of a democratic, progressive, and pluralistic Pakistan.
She shared that over the last several decades Pakistan has strengthened democratic institutions, empowered the judiciary and instituted landmark legislation to promote human rights and empower women.
Ambassador Baloch expressed strong solidarity of Pakistan with peoples around the world, who continue to face oppression and colonialism. She outlined the main features of Pakistan’s foreign policy which is deeply rooted in international law, multilateralism, and peaceful settlement of disputes. She added that at a time of international upheavals, Pakistan prioritized dialogue and diplomacy and the centrality of the UN Charter. These priorities also defined Pakistan’s role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council as well.
The ambassador spoke about the importance of Pakistan-France relations which is based on mutual respect and partnership. She emphasized that as two countries that value strategic autonomy, multilateralism and uphold international law, Pakistan and France work together for peace, development and climate action at the United Nations and other international organizations.
She added that the understandings reached between Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Emmanuel Macron, have given a positive momentum to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
A replica of the “Fasting Buddha” on display at the venue became a center of attraction for guests along with an exhibition of a range of books on Pakistan.
