Embassy In Paris Hosts Four-member Pakistan Paralympic Games Contingent
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The four-member Pakistani contingent participating in the Paris Paralympic Games visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris on Tuesday.
Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad interacted with the delegation regarding Paralympic Games preparations.
He appreciated the tremendous achievements of Haider Ali who is raring to go at the mega event. Haider Ali will participate in the Discus Throw Event at Paris Paralympic Games 2024 on September 6.
As Tokyo Paralympics 2020/2021 Gold Medallist, Haider Ali will be defending his title.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-smog drive: Over 4,000 vehicles fined in August2 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government starts two-month course for youth12 minutes ago
-
Training session held for judicial, paralegal staff12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to pay a five-day official visit to UK from Sep 412 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 40 properties22 minutes ago
-
Cybercrime case: Court dismisses bail plea of Orya Maqbool Jan22 minutes ago
-
Rangers, police arrest four suspected robbers32 minutes ago
-
CM to attend IBA Karachi-Stanford university event at US32 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 325 mln during August32 minutes ago
-
Girls dominate positions in Multan board intermediate results32 minutes ago
-
77 cases registered for decanting32 minutes ago