Embassy In Paris Hosts Four-member Pakistan Paralympic Games Contingent

Published September 03, 2024

Embassy in Paris hosts four-member Pakistan Paralympic Games contingent

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The four-member Pakistani contingent participating in the Paris Paralympic Games visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad interacted with the delegation regarding Paralympic Games preparations.

He appreciated the tremendous achievements of Haider Ali who is raring to go at the mega event. Haider Ali will participate in the Discus Throw Event at Paris Paralympic Games 2024 on September 6.

As Tokyo Paralympics 2020/2021 Gold Medallist, Haider Ali will be defending his title.

