UrduPoint.com

Embassy In Tehran Holds Mushaira During Iqbal Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:35 PM

Embassy in Tehran holds mushaira during Iqbal Day celebrations

A mushaira was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran to commemorate 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :A mushaira was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran to commemorate 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Senator Walid Iqbal, the grandson of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.

Pakistani and Iranian poets presented Allama Iqbal's and their own poetry to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Walid Iqbal elaborated the role of Iqbal's poetry in awakening the spirit of freedom and unity among Muslims of then Indian sub-continent.

The concept of Ishq as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal was also emphasized.

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi in his concluding remarks highlighted the important role that the Persian poetry of Iqbal-e-Lahori (as known affectionately by people in Iran) played in motivating Iranian people during the Islamic revolution.

The ambassador thanked all the participants for gracing the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Allama Muhammad Iqbal Iran Tehran Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany ..

Russia Heard No Political Statements From Germany on Nord Stream 2 Certification ..

5 seconds ago
 Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Aze ..

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azeri Border - Kremlin

6 seconds ago
 UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Ami ..

UN Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Show Restraint Amid Border Clashes - Spokesman

8 seconds ago
 Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since En ..

Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000

9 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Up 18.3% Above $1,100 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

11 seconds ago
 Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Ill ..

Saakashvili Refuses to Stand Trial Remotely in Illegal Border Crossing Case - Ju ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.