ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Islamabad on Wednesday launched the Green Legacy Initiative which was a brainchild of its Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed to address climate related issues, reduce poverty, preserve environment and ensure sustainable development.

The Embassy held a tree plantation ceremony in premises of Ethiopia's Embassy in Islamabad which was attended by Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister of Aviation and Railways, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Federal Minister of Narcotics Control, Romina Khurshid Alam, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ahsan Zafar Bakhatawari, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), representative of diplomatic corps, senior officers from the Climate Change Ministry, religious leaders, youth association, and media outlets.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula, alongside Federal Ministers and business representatives, planted diverse species of trees, including Jacaranda, Avocado, Pine, Olive, Terminalia, and Ficus carica, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Jemal Beker praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and commended the Green Legacy Initiative for its significant impact in addressing climate challenges, conserving the environment, generating employment opportunities, and ensuring food security in Ethiopia.

He said 25 billion seedlings of trees, fruits, and cattle feeds were planted during first phase of the Green Legacy Initiative which was launched by PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed in 2019. On July 17, 2023, the second phase commenced under the theme "Let's plant our future today," aiming to plant another 25 billion seedlings across Ethiopia.

Notably, he said the FDRE achieved a remarkable feat on July 17 by planting over 550 million seedlings in one day which was an accomplishment that garnered immense support from more than 32 million people of Ethiopia participating in the initiative this year.

The ambassador said this far-reaching initiative had also made significant strides in job creation, contributing to over 1 million jobs in Ethiopia, while the number of nurseries in the country surged to 145,000, thanks to the Green Legacy Initiative.

Beyond national borders, he said the Green Legacy Initiative earned recognition at the international and regional levels, inspiring neighboring countries to undertake massive tree plantation campaigns to shield the African continent from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Highlighting the global nature of climate change and the necessity for cooperation among nations, Jemal Beker expressed Ethiopia's willingness to share its experiences, knowledge and skills with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique extended gratitude to the FDRE Government for supporting Pakistan in carrying out flood relief activities in the country in the recent past.

He welcomed the Green Legacy Initiative in Pakistan and vowed cooperation with the FDRE Government in this regard.

The Minister extended sincerest regards to PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed for extending the initiative to Pakistan and stressed on taking more initiatives to strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries especially through cooperation in aviation sector.

Former President of ICCI and President of Africa-Pakistan Association, Zafar Bakhtawari also lauded the FDRE Government for its resolve to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and urged the business community in Pakistan to support such initiative