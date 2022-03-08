Embassy of France, Germany organize WIFF

Embassy of France and Embassy of Germany in Pakistan on Tuesday organized an event "Women International Film Festival (WIFF)" to celebrate the International Women's Day alongside

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Embassy of France and Embassy of Germany in Pakistan on Tuesday organized an event "Women International Film Festival (WIFF)" to celebrate the International Women's Day alongside.

Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, the attended the ceremony and commended the efforts of Women through Film and its founder and curator, Madeeha Raza, said a news release.

In addition to the opening remarks, Arab Blues a French feature film was screened. The film followed a woman who after years abroad in Paris, returns home to Tunis with the dream of opening up her own psychotherapy practice.

The director Manele Labidi herself was also present virtually.

The film festival runs from March 8th to 13th, with intercity screenings in Faisalabad and Peshawar, and public screenings set to take place on the 11th and 12th March at the PNCA Islamabad.

This year the festival is screening 14 films made by women from all over the world, including three films by Pakistani filmmakers, namely The Mirage City by Areeba Imran, Mrs. Khan by Mariam Majid and Teddy 2.

0 by Fatima Butt.

Besides these films, the festival will also feature films received from Australia, Egypt, Estonia, France, India, Iran, Mexico, and Russia.

Two feature length films It is Not Over Yet in collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy, and Fly Away Home in collaboration with the Austrian embassy, will also be showcased. The latter will screen on the closing day on March 13.

Over the years, WIFF has aimed to fill the gender gap in film, besides widening appreciation for independent cinema, by creating a platform for diverse storytellers from all over the world.

The overarching aim is to promote female filmmakers by building and uniting the next wave of talent and connecting the film community. It is evident that we need more such opportunities for women so they can take their stories to the screen and share with the community.

Women Through Film, the curating entity for WIFF, is a Pakistan based initiative trying to encourage and facilitate young girls and women to use self-expression, storytelling, and fiction through film making to raise their voice and create social change.