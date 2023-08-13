Open Menu

Embassy Of Indonesia Promotes Prestigious Dual Degree Program From ITB

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Embassy of Indonesia promotes prestigious dual degree program from ITB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad organized an informative session for the promotion of a prestigious dual degree program offered by the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) in collaboration with Coventry University, UK at the National library of Pakistan.

This innovative partnership aimed to provide Pakistani students with a unique opportunity to acquire world-class education on fully-funded scholarships and expertise from two renowned institutions, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan Adam Tugio expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative initiative stating: "Education is the cornerstone of progress and this dual degree program exemplifies the strong ties between Indonesia and Pakistan. By joining forces with Coventry University, we aim to provide Pakistani students with a global learning experience that equips them with the skills needed to excel in today's interconnected world." Professor Dr Benny Tjahjono, representing Coventry University shared his perspective on the program, "Coventry University is excited to be part of this collaborative effort with ITB." He said, "The dual degree program brings together the strengths of two distinguished institutions, offering students a comprehensive and diverse education that transcends borders." "We look forward to welcoming Pakistani students and contributing to their academic and personal growth.", he added.

Assistant Professor, Dr Yuliani Dwi Lestari said, "ITB has a long-standing commitment to academic excellence and innovation. Through this dual degree program, we aim to foster a dynamic learning environment where Pakistani students can engage with a global network of peers and professors. This collaboration aligns with our vision to create well-rounded graduates who are equipped to address complex challenges." She further said, "Students admitted to this program will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum that combines the academic strengths of both institutions." "This program will offer a diverse range of disciplines, including engineering, technology, business, and the sciences." "Through this partnership, students will be able to gain valuable insights and perspectives from two distinct academic environments, enhancing their cross-cultural competencies and preparing them for international careers," she added.

The event concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session.

Students from different universities attended the session with a keen interest in the program.

The Bandung Institute of Technology and Coventry University dual degree program will enable students to spend portions of their academic journey at both campuses, gaining exposure to different teaching methods, research opportunities, and cultural experiences.

This dynamic opportunity will enrich their education and contribute to their personal and professional growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Business Education Bandung Progress Coventry Indonesia United Kingdom Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan