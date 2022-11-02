Embassy of Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday felicitated the people of Japan on the 68th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) day from the people and government of Pakistan.

Speaking as a chief guest at the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, the minister said "Pakistan and Japan have a long history of friendship and the people of Pakistan always appreciated the humanistic aspect of this cooperation".

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro and Mrs. WADA Naoko hosted the reception to mark the day. Defense Attaché Colonel YAMAMOTO Hidetaka represented the JSDF at the Embassy.

The reception was attended by military officials as well as Ministers, parliamentarians, senior members of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

JSDF Day was originally celebrated when the Japan Defense Agency (upgraded to the Ministry in 2007) and the JSDF were established on July 1st, 1954, but the date has been changed to November 1st as the JSDF are expected to respond to natural disasters such as frequent typhoons in summer season in Japan.

Khurram Dastgir while addressing the event said Japan had always contributed for the betterment of the people of Pakistan from the last many years. He expressed the hope that relations between Pakistan and Japan would further flourish in the coming days.

"Economic relations between Pakistan and Japan are strong; it is high time to refresh this very positive friendship to enhance people-to-people contact" he added.