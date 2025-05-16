Open Menu

Embassy Of Pakistan Cairo Observes Youm-e-Tashakur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Embassy of Pakistan Cairo observes Youm-e-Tashakur

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Embassy of Pakistan Cairo observed "Youm-e-Tashakur" Friday to pay homage to the entire Pakistani nation and the Armed Forces for their profound national unity and bravery during "Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos" and “ Marka-e-Haq”.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Chancery where Ambassador Aamir Shouket hoisted the National Flag to the tune of the National Anthem.

During his remarks, Ambassador Aamir Shouket lauded unparalleled resolve of the entire nation against unabated Indian aggression steered by our brave political leadership and professional Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He paid glowing tributes to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for defending the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the motherland.

Ambassador Shouket underscored that Pakistan effectively fought its case at the diplomatic front. The international community praised Pakistan’s position of impartial investigation. Pakistan’s befitting response to the hegemonic designs of India was covered by the global media.

He thanked the Egyptian government for welcoming the ceasefire. He noted that Pakistan is a peace loving nation and has only exercised its right to self-defence against naked Indian aggression and does not want any escalation in the region.

Prayers were offered for the innocent civilians, including children and women, and Pakistan Armed Forces' personnel who embraced Martyrdom in the face of unprovoked Indian attacks.

