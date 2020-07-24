Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran organizes interactive session with Pakistani students on Kashmir

To deliberate upon the implications of the arbitrary decision of the Indian Government to abrogate the special status of Kashmir in violation of International Law and the relevant UN resolutions, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran arranged a virtual interactive session with the Pakistani students in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :To deliberate upon the implications of the arbitrary decision of the Indian Government to abrogate the special status of Kashmir in violation of International Law and the relevant UN resolutions, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran arranged a virtual interactive session with the Pakistani students in Iran.

Highlighting the legal, security and humanitarian aspects of the decision of the extremist Indian government, the participants discussed the Hindutva driven policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his attempt to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 that was accorded in the Indian Constitution, said a press release received here the other day from Tehran.

By abolishing the articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, Indian government has malevolently attempted to turn the Muslim majority into minority in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) with ultimate objective to absorb it in the Indian Union territories.

The decision tramples the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and is also violative of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

The participants also condemned the human rights violations and freedom of the Kashmiri people in IoJK that have spiked after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A.

Currently, the Kashmiris are under strict lockdown and are facing worst atrocities at the hands of the Indian security forces especially in the wake of Covid19. Continuous lockdown has crippled life in Kashmir. The students were also briefed that the Indian action constituted the material change to the situation in Kashmir which was prohibited under the UNSC resolutions including 38 and 91.

The efforts made by the Government of Pakistan were also highlighted. Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute that must be settled in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir issue. The students appreciated Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his support to the Kashmiris in their struggle on different occasions.