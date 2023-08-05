Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine observes Youm-e-Istehsal

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine on Saturday organised an event to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to mark 4 years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine on Saturday organised an event to observe Youm-e-Istehsal to mark 4 years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 05 August 2019.

Participants in attendance expressed solidarity and reiterated their commitment to raise their voice for Kashmiris to ensure the realization of their legitimate rights.