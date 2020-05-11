UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embassy Of Pakistan To France Organizes Virtual Mehfil E Seerat To Pay Tribute To The Holy Prophet PBUH

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Embassy of Pakistan to France organizes virtual Mehfil e Seerat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet PBUH

The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a Virtual Mehfil e Seerat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a Virtual Mehfil e Seerat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The event was organized on 17th Ramazan to mark the day of the battle of Badr, a turning point in the history of islam, a press release received from Paris here today said.

Renowned Islamic scholar and expert Iqbal Dr Tahir Tanoli in his key note speech highlighted the importance of following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad PBUH to bring peace and harmony to the world.

He said that Prophet (PBUH) was an embodiment of truthfulness and justice.

Replying to a question, he said that it is a misconception that science is an antithesis to the religion of Islam. Inspired by the Quranic teachings, a number of Muslim scientists made monumental contributions to science. Islam's message is to learn and progress.

He said that the Quran and love for Prophet (PBUH) is the cornerstone for Iqbal's poetry.

His various couplets are literal translation of the Quranic teachings.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haq in his remarks said that the current coronavirus pandemic is a multi dimensional challenge to humanity but at the same time offers an opportunity to improve ourselves and come out of this crisis as better human beings.

He said that men of faith never lose hope, their resilience enables them to defeat challenges. He paid a rich tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stated that Prophet's noble life serves as the complete and eternal guidance for humanity.

The event ended with a heart touching supplication to Holy Prophet S.A.W presented by Noor Muhammad Jarraal, an established poet, and a prayer for Pakistan, Kashmir and entire humanity.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members in France, guests from various countries and media personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan World France Paris Progress Same Prayer Muslim Media Event From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Fa ..

27 seconds ago

Russia Might Reciprocate Turkish Ban on Cargo Carr ..

28 seconds ago

Gold price sheds Rs 500 traded at Rs 95,500 per to ..

29 seconds ago

SAIF Zone announces completion of development work ..

7 minutes ago

Allow bowlers to ball-tamper, says ex-Australia ca ..

33 seconds ago

10 gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,230 cash stake m ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.