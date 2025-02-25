Embassy of Palestine Pakistan, PNCA host “Palestine Was and Will Remain” Photo Exhibition

The Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) inaugurated a compelling photo exhibition titled "Palestine Was and Will Remain" on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) inaugurated a compelling photo exhibition titled "Palestine Was and Will Remain" on Tuesday.

The exhibition, showcasing a powerful collection of photographs, reflects the resilience, heritage, and struggle of the Palestinian people.

The event was inaugurated by President and Chief Curator of Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, Jamal Shah.

A distinguished gathering of diplomats, including ambassadors from Jordan, Portugal, Libya, Oman, Indonesia, and other nations, attended the ceremony. DIrector General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, along with other prominent figures, was also present to witness the exhibition.

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Dr. Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid delivered a heartfelt address, emphasizing that the exhibition is not just a visual display but a testament to the existence, perseverance, and identity of the Palestinian people.

"This exhibition is more than just a collection of photographs; it is proof of our history, our sufferings, and our struggle that has continued for generations.

The Nakba was not just an event of 1948; it is an ongoing catastrophe that persists to this day," Dr. Zaid remarked.

He underscored the significance of documenting the realities faced by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, and urged the international community not to turn a blind eye.

"Through this exhibition, we seek to ensure that the world does not look away, that the voices of the oppressed are heard, and that the evidence of these atrocities is observed," he added.

The exhibition aims to provide visitors with a firsthand insight into the Palestinian experience, calling on viewers to stand for justice, humanity, and truth.

The collection serves as a reminder of Palestine’s historical presence and cultural significance.

"Palestine Was and Will Remain" is open to the public until February 28 with visiting hours from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The Embassy of Palestine in Pakistan expressed its gratitude to all contributors and attendees whose presence demonstrated solidarity and commitment to justice.