Embassy of Poland celebrates 105th anniversary of Independence, Armed Forces Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Embassy of Poland in Pakistan has celebrated the 105th anniversary of Poland's Independence and Armed Forces Day.

Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, on the occasion, said, “This year, we have celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Pakistan. We are just about to start the seventh decade of our cooperation.”

Regarding trade ties between the two countries, he said, “We can point to an upward trajectory in the trade between our countries, approaching $900 million. This growth has a lot to do with Pakistani exporters taking advantage of the European Union's generous GSP plus program.”

The ambassador highlighted that Orlen/PGNIG - Polish Oil and Gas Company, invested in the exploration of tied gas deposits in Pakistan.

He said, "The Polish government fully supports the company's engagement in bringing indigenous Pakistani gas to Pakistani consumers."

Expressing interest in cooperation in new fields with Pakistan, he said, “We see opportunities in exploring collaboration in the water sector: water purification and water management technologies.

Such projects can address some of the challenges of the adverse effects of climate change.”

The ambassador also said that his country would continue engagement with Pakistani non-governmental organizations in projects related to education and women empowerment.

“We are eager to continue political and strategic dialogue with our Pakistani partners. This year's successful high-level political consultations have given us a lot of encouragement in this regard,” the envoy added.

He said , “We are promoting Polish-Pakistani joint historical heritage.”

The ambassador expressed excitement about the initiative to name one of the prominent streets in Islamabad after Air Commodore Wadystaw Turowicz, a leader of the Polish pilots who came to Pakistan to help create the Pakistani air forces, stating, "It has their full support".