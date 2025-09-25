Open Menu

Embassy Of Portugal Participates In European Day Of Languages And Cultural Program In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 03:49 PM

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Program in Lahore

The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad will participate in the European Day of Languages 2025 in Lahore from 26th to 27th September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad will participate in the European Day of Languages 2025 in Lahore from 26th to 27th September.

The European Day of Languages celebration is co-organized by the Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus (German Cultural Centre) and the Alliance Française de Lahore, with the support of the EU Delegation, highlighting Europe’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity.

Ambassador of Portugal Frederico Silva, will also visit Forman Christian College to hold an interactive session with students and faculty on the themes “Portugal and Pakistan Bilateral Relations” and “Portuguese Language – A Global Voice” and emphasize the global relevance of Portuguese language, spoken by more than 260 million people across continents.

During his stay in Lahore, the Ambassador will also meet Ministers of Punjab Government, other prominent Lahore business and cultural personalities, reaffirming Portugal’s commitment to dialogue, inclusivity, and strengthened bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business Government Of Punjab German Visit Alliance Portugal September Christian From Million

Recent Stories

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

21 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

21 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

36 minutes ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

36 minutes ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

36 minutes ago
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

48 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union launches world's first off ..

General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for ..

51 minutes ago
 Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

1 hour ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

1 hour ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan