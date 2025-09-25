Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Program in Lahore

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 03:49 PM
The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad will participate in the European Day of Languages 2025 in Lahore from 26th to 27th September
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad will participate in the European Day of Languages 2025 in Lahore from 26th to 27th September.
The European Day of Languages celebration is co-organized by the Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus (German Cultural Centre) and the Alliance Française de Lahore, with the support of the EU Delegation, highlighting Europe’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity.
Ambassador of Portugal Frederico Silva, will also visit Forman Christian College to hold an interactive session with students and faculty on the themes “Portugal and Pakistan Bilateral Relations” and “Portuguese Language – A Global Voice” and emphasize the global relevance of Portuguese language, spoken by more than 260 million people across continents.
During his stay in Lahore, the Ambassador will also meet Ministers of Punjab Government, other prominent Lahore business and cultural personalities, reaffirming Portugal’s commitment to dialogue, inclusivity, and strengthened bilateral ties with Pakistan.
