Embassy of Spain,NCRC collaborate on art competition to raise awareness about child rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain celebrated the Universal Children's Day with an award ceremony for the 'Color of Dreams: Embassy of Spain's Art Competition on Child Rights on Tuesday.'

The competition, which engaged 310 children from various schools in Pakistan, invited participants to create artwork that depicted their perspectives on critical child rights issues. The themes ranged from child marriage, child labour online protection, mental health, violence against children, out-of-school children and corporal punishment.

Despite the challenging task of selecting the 50 best art pieces from the pool of entries, the jury was impressed by the exceptional talent and creativity displayed by the young artists.

The award ceremony, held at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, brought together distinguished guests, including Ambassadors, Excellencies, Senators, children, civil society and child rights activist, all united in their commitment to championing the cause of children's rights.

Jose Antonio de Ory, the Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, was recognized for his unwavering support in commemorating the Universal Children's Day in a manner that engaged children actively.

In her opening address, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson, NCRC, expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Spanish Embassy and affirmed the Commission's dedication to fostering creativity, awareness, and dialogue surrounding the issues faced by children in Pakistan.

The young artists, in addition to showcasing their creative prowess during the award ceremony, also took the time to explain the aspirations and motivations behind their compelling artworks.

The 'Color of Dreams' competition successfully engaged children in a meaningful dialogue about child rights, empowering them to become advocates for change and contribute to the discourse on these important issues.