UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embassy Will Not Leave Pakistani Expats Alone During These Trying Times; Envoy Moin Ul Haque Assures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Embassy will not leave Pakistani expats alone during these trying times; Envoy Moin ul Haque assures

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, through a video message, Thursday assured Pakistani community in France that the embassy would not leave them alone during these trying times due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque, through a video message, Thursday assured Pakistani community in France that the embassy would not leave them alone during these trying times due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, the ambassador said the embassy was fully aware of the problem faced by jobless Pakistani community members, elders and handicapped who were facing hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown, , said a press statement received here.

He said the embassy was providing essential food items to them in a bid to mitigate their sufferings.

The ambassador said the embassy was also aware of the hardships faced by the stranded Pakistanis. He urged stranded Pakistanis to get themselves registered with the embassy to enable it to take up their case with the relevant authorities.

He said the government of Pakistan and its people were also fighting COVID-19 in Pakistan and national resources were being used to deal with this deadly virus.

He condoled the death of Pakistanis who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and also prayed for the early recovery of those who were confirmed positive of COVID-19.

He assured the community that the embassy was aware of the issues faced by the community in burying of dead bodies and their transportation to Pakistan. He said the embassy would extend all possible help to the bereaved families.

He appealed the well off expatriate Pakistanis to come forward and contribute generously in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Prime Minister France All Government

Recent Stories

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

3 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

9 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

33 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

35 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.