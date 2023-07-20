Open Menu

Embezzlement Case: Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

An anti-corruption court on Thursday dismissed bail petition of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in an embezzlement case, registered by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Bhatti's counsel argued before the court that his client had been nominated in a bogus case. He submitted that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He submitted that the court concerned had sent his client to jail and his custody was no longer required by police.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of post-arrest bail to his client.

However, the ACE's prosecution opposed the bail petition and submitted that an appeal had been filed against the verdict of not granting physical remand of the accused. He submitted that solid evidence was available against the accused and pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The court conceded with the arguments forwarded by the ACE's prosecutor and dismissed the bail petition.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others on charges of embezzlement in allowance of the Punjab Assembly.

