Embezzlement In Ehsas Kifalat Program: One Retailer Held, Two Receive Punishment

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM

Embezzlement in Ehsas Kifalat Program: one retailer held, two receive punishment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Local police nabbed a retailer, while devices of two others were blocked following reports of embezzlement in disbursement of amount to deserving women registered through Ehsas Kafalat Program.

According to details, Assistant Director Ehsas Kifalat Center Hassan Abbas caught a retailer at Qasba Gujrat for deducting Rs 1000 from women who were assembled there to receive Rs 12000 through the program.

The accused was handed over to the Mahmood Kot police.

In another case, two retailers namely Saddam Sunara and Saleem Chunar working at the aforesaid location, were halted to proceed with further cash disbursement over complaints of similar nature of embezzlement.

They were punished by blocking their devices to hold disbursement of the money among women.

