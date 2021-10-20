UrduPoint.com

Embezzlement In Wheat Quota: License Of Two Flour Mills Cancelled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Embezzlement in wheat quota: License of two flour mills cancelled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration has launched crackdown against flour mills selling flour at prices higher than the ones fixed by the district government, for not mentioning the price on flour bags.

The district administration while taking action against flour mills, imposed heavy fines on two mills over embezzlement in government wheat quota on Wednesday.

Food department teams led by District food Controller (DFC), on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Kham, raided and imposed Rs 112,000 fine to Karim sons flour mill and also caught 436 flour bags supplying on higher rates.

Likewise, Rs 133,000 fine was imposed to Yousf-Flour mill over less supply against quota and creating scarcity.

The DC said that district government was taking initiatives to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour while he added that strict monitoring of supply line of all four mills was underway.

He said that the quality flour on controlled rates was available at specific flour sale points of the district.

