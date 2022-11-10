UrduPoint.com

Embracing New Technology, Tools Must For Development: President Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Embracing new technology, tools must for development: President Alvi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that trust and confidence of people in the insurance system is a must for a stable economy and prosperity of the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled "Role of Federal Insurance Ombudsman in provision of effective justice" organized by Federal Insurance Ombudsman at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among other distinguished participants, the seminar was attended by Speaker KP Assembly and Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Dr. Muhammad Khawar Jameel.

The President said that steps should be taken to increase the ratio of insurance in GDP for which educating people and building their confidence on insurance is very essential for a vibrant economy.

He said that alternation dispute resolution system (ADP) is the best efficient system adopted by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman to provide quick justice to insurance policy holders and resolve their monetary disputes instantly.

He said that as a parliamentarian from 2013-2018, he worked hard to evolve ADR system for the benefit of people as tens of thousands of cases were pending in courts, adding litigation in courts is lengthy as well as costly process to get justice.

President Arif Alvi said that we have to adjust our system what people want to settle their disputes. He appreciated all five federal ombudsman offices for resolving all complaints within 60 days. He stressed the need of embracing new technology, tools and innovations to compete with other countries.

Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Dr. Khawar Jamel said that his organization is playing important role in provision of justice to every citizen without hiring any lawyer and without any monetary cost. He said that under the effective guidance and patronage of President of Pakistan, the Federal Insurance Ombudsman has given monetary relief of over Rs. 2 billion to insurance policy holders in 2022 and complaints registration has increased by 300 times as compared to 2019.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Technology Governor 2019 All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

3 hours ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.