Embracing spring splendor: Snowfall magic at Mahodand lake

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) As the spring season breathes life into the valleys of Upper Kalam, a mesmerizing transformation unfolds over Mahodand lake in the Osho Valley due to snowfall, attracting tourists in droves.

The alternating dance of sun and clouds with snowfall casts an enchanting spell, turning this serene lake into a coveted haven for tourists and families alike.

Nestled amidst towering deodar trees and abundance of trout fish, Mahodand lake with 2 kilometers length and 9,400feet height of sea level emerges as a jewel of nature, its bluish-white waters swelling with the spring rains and snowfalls amid blossom of flowers.

Visitors flock here, eager to immerse themselves in the lake’s tranquil beauty and partake in leisurely boating adventures. The lake’s surroundings burst into a riot of colours, with vibrant seasonal flowers and roses sprawling across the landscape, creating a feast for the eyes and soul.

This season is cherished as an unparalleled opportunity to visit one of the country’s most beautiful tourist destinations. The atmosphere is imbued with a palpable sense of ecstasy, courtesy of the frequent moderate to erratic rains besides snowfall that grace the region.

“I came to Kalam Valley with my family after six years to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty and snowfall on the weekend,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer of Nowshera while talking to APP.

“Every snowdrop adds to the magic, enhancing the lush greenery and the lake’s emerald allure,” he said, adding Mahodand lake is renowned not just for its stunning vistas but also for its freezing waters due to snowfall with highest speed and abundant trout fish besides exploring it through boating of Rs 200 trip,” said Nasir while enjoying trout fish as his children playing football around him amid great fun and laughter at Mahundhand with cold breeze started from snow-clad Osho mountains.

Adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are particularly drawn to this beautiful destination known for its breathtaking natural beauty, taking advantage of the open access road and improved transportation facilities.

The enhanced infrastructure and Swat motorway have made it easier for tourists to indulge in various adventure sports in Upper Swat, further elevating the lake’s appeal.

“With the start of spring season, Mahodand lake stands as a testament to nature’s splendor. It invites all to experience its ethereal beauty, to breathe in the fresh, rain-kissed air, and to create unforgettable memories in one of Pakistan’s most enchanting locales,” he said.

Saad Khan, the spokesman of Tourism and Culture Authority told APP that elaborate arrangements were made for accommodation and facilitation of tourists and adventure sports lovers during current season in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Under Development of Ecotourism Project (ETP), he said that camping pods with facilities of two to four beds alongwith wash washrooms and kitchen were established at various scenic places including Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Besides establishment of camping pod at Gabeen Jabba near Mahudhand lake, and Sharan near Saiful Malook lake, he said 10 more camping pods were installed at different tourism places to provide affordable accommodations to tourists’ families.

These camping pods were established at Sharan Kaghan Mansehra, Mahaband Buner-Swabi, Allai Batagram, Bamburait Chitral, Tandyani Abbottabad, Bisigram Swat, Yakhtangi Shangla, Saheed e Sir and Malka Swat and Sheikh Badin in DI Khan. Bishigram, Shran, Yakhtangi, Shaheed e Sir and Malk camping pods have already been opened for tourists.

“Each pod has two to four beds for families, a wash room and a small kitchen with foolproof security arrangements by tourism police," he said, adding Rs3500 to Rs5000 per day/night stay was being charged against Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per room by a private hotels at Khagan, Naran and Galiyat valleys.

As many as 10 more camping pods at Jargo and Sulatanr in Swat, Lashkargha Broghal Valley and Surlaspur Shandor valley Upper Chitral, Kumrat velley in Upper Dir, Laram Top and Shahi Bin Shahi in Lower Dir, Lilowani Alpuri in Shangla Samanah Top in Orakzai/Hangu and Kalam Swat.

One of the key initiatives that have been undertaken is to increase the presence of security personnel in tourist spots. This has made tourists feel safer and more secure, resulting in an increase in the number of tourists visiting northern KP.

Tourism police force comprises well-trained officers equipped to handle any situation that may arise while tourists are visiting the northern KP to beat sizzling heat in plain districts of Pakistan. These officers are fluent in several languages, including English, to make communication with foreign tourists easier.

A mobile application called the "Tourist Safety App," has been launched enabling tourists to quickly and easily contact the tourist police in case of an emergency.

Furthermore, the government has invested heavily in improving the infrastructure, including the road network, transportation, and accommodation facilities.

The construction of new hotels, resorts, and rest houses has made it easier for tourists to find suitable accommodations while enhanced road networks had reduced load on the established tourism stations.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager, Tourism and Culture Authority said that waterfalls of Lamchar, Sajkot, Noori, Chajjian Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir and Umbrella Abbottabad were being developed to promote ecotourism.

Tourism spots, jeep tracks and roads to link waterfalls of Abbottabad, Haripure and Mansehra were being developed.

To reduce tourists’ load at Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kalam, Malam Jabba and Dir, jeepable tracks was being constructed in 15 areas with an estimated cost of Rs500 million, adding camping pods were also established near it while local communities were encouraged to reserved at least one rooms for tourists to bolster income of rural population.

Omair Khattak, GM Investment, KP Tourism Authority said Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) at Ghanool Mansehra, Mankiyal Swat, Madaklasht Chitral and Thandiyani Abbottabad would be constructed with assistance of the World Bank.

Ghanool Mansehra would be established on 59.6 acres, Mankiyal Swat on 29.5 acres, Madaklasht on 540 Kanal and Thandyani on 640 Kanal of land respectively.

As a pilot project, ITZ Ghanool with a proposed cost of Rs5.5 billion and Mankiyal with an estimated cost of Rs2.9 billion to be developed first to promote sustainable tourism.

Rules and regulations for Mankiyal and Ghanool ITZs were prepared that would be completed on the patterns of ITZs of Malaysia and Indonesia. These ITZs are expected to create 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and USD 2.8 billion investment.

Feasibility of the Cable Car project from Dir Upper to Madaklast Chitral has been completed and it would be financially supported by the World Bank through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated tourism project (KITE).

Four colonial era tracks’ development including Thandiani-Nathiagali having 8, 200 feet height, 40km length and 1500 old trees belt, Thandiani-Biringali track, Dagri Bangla-Meera Jani-Nathiagali track and Kaghan- Mahnoor track starting from Shinkyari to Kund Bangla and onward to Shaheed Pani-Nadi Bangla to Musa Ka Musallah were in pipeline.

The experts underlined the need for showcasing these treasures through short videos and pictures through social media to attract foreign tourists imperative for bolstering rural economy.

